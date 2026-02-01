Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 246,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

MMIT stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.