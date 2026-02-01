Mixin Trading Down 13.4% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $224.69 thousand worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $49.69 or 0.00063161 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78,392.09 or 0.99635873 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
