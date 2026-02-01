Bitget Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43.13 Million (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00004055 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $43.13 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitget Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78,392.09 or 0.99635873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 916,931,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,200,766 tokens. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Bitget Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 916,931,610.97879069 with 699,202,945.89191017 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 3.22241224 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $40,147,940.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitget Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitget Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitget Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitget Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitget Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.