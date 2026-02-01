Notcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Notcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,392.09 or 0.99635873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,452,755,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,452,755,971.9109 with 99,429,405,970.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00044263 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $17,271,532.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

