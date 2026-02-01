Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $997.85 thousand and $75.48 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.03090558 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $75,338.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

