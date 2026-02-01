Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $169,936,724.39 trillion and approximately $45.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00003293 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,678.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.67 or 0.00677022 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00019841 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
