Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Par Pacific by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Par Pacific by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 681,190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 507.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Trading Up 3.6%

PARR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,837.88. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 target price on Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of O?ahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

