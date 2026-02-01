Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $230,335,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,723,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $34,115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $717.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Key Headlines Impacting Houlihan Lokey

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter beat consensus — Houlihan Lokey reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter reported Jan. 28 (EPS $1.94 vs. $1.85 est; revenue $717.1M vs. $696.7M; revenue +13% y/y). That beat supports valuation and analyst estimate updates. Article Title

Recent quarter beat consensus — Houlihan Lokey reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter reported Jan. 28 (EPS $1.94 vs. $1.85 est; revenue $717.1M vs. $696.7M; revenue +13% y/y). That beat supports valuation and analyst estimate updates. Positive Sentiment: Corporate finance momentum and European expansion highlighted by management as drivers of the quarter, indicating growth in fee-based advisory across regions. This reinforces the beat and medium-term revenue upside. Article Title

Corporate finance momentum and European expansion highlighted by management as drivers of the quarter, indicating growth in fee-based advisory across regions. This reinforces the beat and medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $211 with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and ~25% upside vs. current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $211 with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and ~25% upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), which supports total-return investors and underscores cash generation.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~1.4%), which supports total-return investors and underscores cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target from $218 to $214 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest technical revision rather than a negative rerating. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target from $218 to $214 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest technical revision rather than a negative rerating. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed transcripts and analyst notes (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) provide granular disclosure on segment performance and metrics; useful for modeling but not a discrete catalyst. Article Title Article Title

Detailed transcripts and analyst notes (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) provide granular disclosure on segment performance and metrics; useful for modeling but not a discrete catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, the stock is down today — likely profit-taking after recent run-up (12?month high ~$211.78) and some mixed analyst actions. Elevated intraday volume suggests short-term selling pressure.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.