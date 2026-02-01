TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

