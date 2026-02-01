Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 883,593 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.88% of Healthpeak Properties worth $516,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

