Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Qualys worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323,324 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 122.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.90 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $155.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 247,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,145,728. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $145,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,259.32. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,214 shares of company stock worth $4,880,609. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Featured Articles

