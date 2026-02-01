Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 79,736 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,736 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $97,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $87.04 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

