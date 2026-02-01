Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,655. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

