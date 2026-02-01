Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 387 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 737 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of SVLPF stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Savills has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider offering advisory, transactional and property management solutions for a wide range of clients. The company serves institutional investors, corporate occupiers, private clients and public sector bodies, delivering expertise across commercial, residential, rural, retail, logistics and mixed-use property sectors. Its core offerings include agency and leasing, valuation and professional services, building consultancy, project management and capital markets advice.

In addition to its advisory and brokerage services, Savills provides strategic consulting and research insights, helping clients navigate market trends, sustainable development initiatives and regulatory frameworks.

