Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Mathew Masters sold 64,500 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £234,780.

On Monday, December 15th, Mathew Masters purchased 39 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £150.54.

On Thursday, November 27th, Mathew Masters acquired 39 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 per share, with a total value of £148.98.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON CLDN opened at GBX 373 on Friday. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 321.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.04.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments ( LON:CLDN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 86.28%.

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return.

We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

