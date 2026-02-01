Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $57.3740 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 39.79%.The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 26,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Featured Articles

