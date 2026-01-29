Francis Burrows Sells 1,311 Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Francis Burrows sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $11,091.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,307.04. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 18th, Francis Burrows sold 23,726 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $232,040.28.

KURA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutions hold large positions and some have increased stakes (Vanguard, EcoR1, Jacobs Levy, Geode, Qube Research). Significant institutional ownership can cushion price moves, though it also means bigger blocks could trade. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales reported on Jan. 27–28: SVP Teresa Brophy Bair sold 11,208 shares; Mollie Leoni sold 8,180; Thomas J. Doyle (SVP) sold 7,142; Brian T. Powl sold 6,414; COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,813; and Francis Burrows sold 1,311 — all at about $8.46 per share. The cluster of executive sales (reductions of ~1–4.7% of post-trade holdings for each insider) is weighing on sentiment because coordinated or same?day sales by multiple insiders often trigger investor concern about near-term outlook or liquidity needs. Insider Trades Report

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

