Field & Main Bank Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 318,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AppLovin by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after acquiring an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,135,000 after purchasing an additional 504,341 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded APP to Buy and set a $700 price target, citing an ecommerce growth inflection that could drive further revenue upside. Needham upgrade

Needham upgraded APP to Buy and set a $700 price target, citing an ecommerce growth inflection that could drive further revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and consensus price targets remain well above recent levels (MarketBeat notes analyst targets implying substantial upside), which provides support amid the sell?off. MarketBeat analyst outlook

Analyst coverage and consensus price targets remain well above recent levels (MarketBeat notes analyst targets implying substantial upside), which provides support amid the sell?off. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage from Zacks highlighted a session where APP outperformed the market, reflecting pockets of buyer interest despite headlines. Zacks note

Recent coverage from Zacks highlighted a session where APP outperformed the market, reflecting pockets of buyer interest despite headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Public short?interest posts for late January show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” entries and 0.0 days?to?cover — data appears erroneous and isn’t meaningful for current positioning. (Market liquidity remains high.)

Public short?interest posts for late January show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” entries and 0.0 days?to?cover — data appears erroneous and isn’t meaningful for current positioning. (Market liquidity remains high.) Neutral Sentiment: General coverage pieces (e.g., Yahoo’s Wall Street roundups) are debating bullish vs. bearish catalysts, which may amplify intraday volatility but don’t add new forensic evidence. Yahoo roundup

General coverage pieces (e.g., Yahoo’s Wall Street roundups) are debating bullish vs. bearish catalysts, which may amplify intraday volatility but don’t add new forensic evidence. Negative Sentiment: CapitalWatch’s short report accuses AppLovin of facilitating money?laundering via shareholder?linked entities; the report triggered a sharp sell?off and is the primary driver of today’s downside. CapitalWatch report

CapitalWatch’s short report accuses AppLovin of facilitating money?laundering via shareholder?linked entities; the report triggered a sharp sell?off and is the primary driver of today’s downside. Negative Sentiment: AppLovin has publicly demanded CapitalWatch retract the report and called the allegations conspiratorial, but the controversy has attracted class?action attention (Pomerantz investigation), increasing legal and reputational risk. CNBC coverage of company response Pomerantz investor alert

AppLovin has publicly demanded CapitalWatch retract the report and called the allegations conspiratorial, but the controversy has attracted class?action attention (Pomerantz investigation), increasing legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Public skeptics including media commentary and Jim Cramer emphasize APP’s high valuation (one of the market’s richer P/E multiples), which could deter momentum investors and deepen sell?pressure while headline risk persists. Jim Cramer comments

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

NASDAQ APP opened at $542.36 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group set a $800.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.