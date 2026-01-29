Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) vs. Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Critical Analysis

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannlabs has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Revvity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Cannlabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 8.44% 7.52% 4.61% Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revvity and Cannlabs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.76 billion 4.57 $270.39 million $1.99 55.86 Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Cannlabs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revvity and Cannlabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 1 6 6 0 2.38 Cannlabs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Revvity currently has a consensus target price of $113.91, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revvity is more favorable than Cannlabs.

Summary

Revvity beats Cannlabs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Cannlabs

(Get Free Report)

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.