Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. New Street Research downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

CCI stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 70,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,419,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 213.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 3,051.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,221,000 after buying an additional 5,299,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

