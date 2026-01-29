KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.68 and last traded at GBX 1.66. Approximately 298,838,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 113,810,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 3.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.53.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

