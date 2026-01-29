Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.86 and last traded at GBX 7.86. 27,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 246,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.

Jarvis Securities Stock Down 9.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 78.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jarvis Securities had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 25.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jarvis Securities plc will post 9.9173554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts. It also provides financial administration, settlement, and safe custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms. In addition, the company offers Model B clearing and settlement services.

