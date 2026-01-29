Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 56.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

