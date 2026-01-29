Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,348,000 after purchasing an additional 360,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 186,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.36.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.