Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 133,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 46,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Greencastle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta. The company also holds royalty interests in wells located in the Spirit River area, Alberta.

