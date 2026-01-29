Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Stock Position Reduced by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

