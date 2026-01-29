Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Holdings Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

