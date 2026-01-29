Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.90 Million Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 80.83%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

