Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 77,237 Shares of SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SailPoint were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

SAIL stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In other news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $83,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,559.07. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $70,099.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 678,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,252.99. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

