Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 113,999 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 809.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,999 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.
American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QGRO opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.81.
About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
