United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.86. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James C. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,929.28. This represents a 8.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,166.52. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

