Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. CICC Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,887.45. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

