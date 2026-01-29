Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.7184 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 236012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.5570.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 10.39%.The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 470.0%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

