Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 1192429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

