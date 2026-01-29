Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 8869903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Key Devon Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Siebert Williams Shank raised its price target on Devon to $50, a bullish signal that can attract buyers and support further upside if investors follow the upgraded target. Read More.

Siebert Williams Shank raised its price target on Devon to $50, a bullish signal that can attract buyers and support further upside if investors follow the upgraded target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Within Zacks’ package of revisions there were small upward tweaks to a couple quarters (Q1 2026 to $0.96 from $0.95 and Q2 2027 to $1.06 from $1.03), which slightly offsets the negatives by nudging near-term EPS expectations higher for those periods. Read More.

Within Zacks’ package of revisions there were small upward tweaks to a couple quarters (Q1 2026 to $0.96 from $0.95 and Q2 2027 to $1.06 from $1.03), which slightly offsets the negatives by nudging near-term EPS expectations higher for those periods. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga piece highlighting Devon’s five?year share performance may help longer?term sentiment and retail interest, but it is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More.

A Benzinga piece highlighting Devon’s five?year share performance may help longer?term sentiment and retail interest, but it is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Devon from “Hold” to a firm “Strong Sell” — a reputational negative that tends to pressure flows and could prompt some portfolio managers to reduce exposure. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded Devon from “Hold” to a firm “Strong Sell” — a reputational negative that tends to pressure flows and could prompt some portfolio managers to reduce exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple earnings forecasts across FY2026 and FY2027 (FY2026 to $3.68 from $3.71; FY2027 to $4.45 from $4.55) and trimmed several quarterly EPS forecasts. The net effect is lower analyst earnings expectations, which is bearish for the stock’s near?term valuation. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 702.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

See Also

