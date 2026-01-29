Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $172.89 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.