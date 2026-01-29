Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.73 and traded as high as $244.51. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $871.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.55.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

