Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0008. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.0008, with a volume of 465,555 shares.

Eastgate Biotech Stock Down 11.1%

Eastgate Biotech Company Profile

Eastgate Biotech, Inc is a developmental-stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery systems. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to facilitate the targeted transport of nucleic acid therapies, including mRNA and siRNA, to specific tissues in order to maximize therapeutic efficacy and minimize off-target effects. By harnessing the versatility of its LNP technology, Eastgate Biotech aims to enable the next generation of precision medicines for a variety of genetic and degenerative conditions.

Leveraging its LNP platform, Eastgate Biotech is assembling a pipeline of preclinical therapeutic candidates, with particular emphasis on ocular and neuromuscular applications.

