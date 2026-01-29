Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0008. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.0008, with a volume of 465,555 shares.
Eastgate Biotech Stock Down 11.1%
Eastgate Biotech Company Profile
Leveraging its LNP platform, Eastgate Biotech is assembling a pipeline of preclinical therapeutic candidates, with particular emphasis on ocular and neuromuscular applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastgate Biotech
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Eastgate Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgate Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.