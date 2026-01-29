Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Argus

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Invesco in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.93.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invesco has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 9,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 179,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — adjusted EPS $0.62 vs. $0.57 expected, revenue $1.26B vs. $1.24B and record AUM of $2.17T with strong net inflows; these drove the immediate market reaction. Earnings Top and Net Inflows

Q4 results beat consensus — adjusted EPS $0.62 vs. $0.57 expected, revenue $1.26B vs. $1.24B and record AUM of $2.17T with strong net inflows; these drove the immediate market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $32 and issued a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside and adding institutional analyst momentum. Argus Price Target Raise

Argus raised its price target to $32 and issued a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside and adding institutional analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 (annualized yield ~3.0%), with an ex?dividend date of Feb 13 — supports the stock’s appeal to income investors.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 (annualized yield ~3.0%), with an ex?dividend date of Feb 13 — supports the stock’s appeal to income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst and outlet writeups (Zacks pieces on momentum/value and dividend appeal) increase visibility and may attract different investor styles but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Zacks Coverage

Multiple analyst and outlet writeups (Zacks pieces on momentum/value and dividend appeal) increase visibility and may attract different investor styles but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were hit by a $1.8B non?cash intangible impairment that produced a reported diluted EPS of $(2.61), raising questions about one?time charges and earnings quality even though management provided adjusted figures. PR Newswire Release

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

