Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 597.96 and traded as high as GBX 618. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 602, with a volume of 65,390 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts expect that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.0758483 EPS for the current year.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.