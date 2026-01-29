SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,179 shares, an increase of 343.1% from the December 31st total of 5,682 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $8.65 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based steel company specializing in the production of high-strength, value-added steel products and solutions. With roots dating back to the formation of SSAB in 1978 through the merger of three Swedish steelworks, the company has evolved into a global supplier of advanced steels tailored for demanding applications. SSAB’s portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled strip, coated steels, quenched and tempered (Q&T) grades, heavy plate, and wear-resistant Hardox® and structural Strenx® steels.

The company serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and energy.

