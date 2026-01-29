Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

GILD stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 247,397 shares of company stock worth $31,986,612 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

