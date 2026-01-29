Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9%
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 247,397 shares of company stock worth $31,986,612 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Gilead Sciences News
Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 Trodelvy combo beat Keytruda + chemo in a pivotal study, sparking a sharp rally and renewed bullish debate about Gilead’s oncology upside. Gilead Sciences (GILD) Is Up 11.0% After Trodelvy Combo Outperforms Keytruda Chemo In Phase 3 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price?target raises (Citigroup to $156, Truist, BMO, UBS commentary) are reinforcing buy-side momentum and likely supporting higher valuations in the near term. Citigroup adjusts price target on Gilead Sciences to 156 from 140; maintains buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Gilead will report Q4 & full?year 2025 results on Feb 10 — a clear near?term catalyst that could amplify either the positive trial reaction or reveal operational headwinds. Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: News aggregator and investor?attention pieces (Zacks, sector writeups) are boosting visibility but are not new fundamental information. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in the feed shows zero shares/NaN (likely a reporting artifact) — not a reliable signal for positioning or squeeze risk today.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel O’Day sold 115,640 shares (~$15.6M) in late January, reducing his holding ~17% — a notable insider sale that market participants may view as a short?term negative or liquidity event. SEC filing: Form 4 — Daniel Patrick O’day sale
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.
Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.
