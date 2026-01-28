iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,663 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 148,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IJK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. 304,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $104.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

