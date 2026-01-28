United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,141,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,024 shares.The stock last traded at $36.9980 and had previously closed at $36.52.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

