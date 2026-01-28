Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 282.6%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,158 shares, an increase of 282.6% from the December 31st total of 5,268 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,072 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 103.9% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,883. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

Featured Articles

