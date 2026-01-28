CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,456 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the December 31st total of 763 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CKX Lands Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of -0.21.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.
The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CKX Lands
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.