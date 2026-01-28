CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,456 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the December 31st total of 763 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CKX Lands Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of -0.21.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

