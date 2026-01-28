BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,335 shares, an increase of 287.9% from the December 31st total of 1,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BBBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,719. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000.

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

