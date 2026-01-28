Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.5 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.460-1.560 EPS.

TTEK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 2,679,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 13.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 203,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

