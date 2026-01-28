Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading 28.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 133,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 46,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 220.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta. The company also holds royalty interests in wells located in the Spirit River area, Alberta.

