Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 214,022 shares.The stock last traded at $85.1950 and had previously closed at $80.12.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

